HSBC names company veteran Hitendra Dave as CEO of India business

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
As Covid spreads, 70% Indian CEOs see revenue growth in FY22: PwC survey
ITC Q4 consolidated net profit falls 3%, declares final dividend of Rs 5.75
PNB posts net profit of Rs 586 crore in Q4; NII rises 48%
Asian-American business leaders fund anti-discrimination effort
-
Hitendra Dave will be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HSBC’s India operation, said the international banking and financial services company on Monday.
Dave’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval and until then he will work as interim CEO effective 7 June. Dave succeeds Surendra Rosha who, after three years, is moving to Hong Kong as the Co-Chief Executive of HSBC, Asia-Pacific.
Dave was the Managing Director and head of Global Banking & Markets of HSBC India, one of the key contributors to the company’s profits in the country. Dave joined HSBC in 2001 in the global markets business and rose through the ranks.
He is a member of various advisory committees, contributing to the development of the bond market in India as a regular member of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) committees.
HSBC India was the third largest contributor to the group’s profits in fiscal 2020.
With Citibank closing its retail business in India, HSBC is expected to gain in market share, and therefore, could turn out to be a bigger contributor to the group’s profitability at a global scale.
HSBC India reported a profit before tax of $1.024 billion for FY 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU