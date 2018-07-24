Huami Amazfit BIP, Amazfit Stratos smartwatches launched: Know price, specs

JUST IN
End to Mukesh Ambani's telecom price war may be 185 million users away
Huami, a company behind Xiaomi's smart wearables, on July 24 launched the Amazfit BIP and Amazfit Stratos in India at a starting price of Rs 5,499 and Rs 15,999, respectively

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Huami, a company behind Xiaomi’s smart wearables, on July 24 launched the Amazfit BIP and Amazfit Stratos in India at a starting price of Rs 5,499 and Rs 15,999, respectively. These are the first Amazfit-branded smartwatches cum fitness trackers launched by the company in India. These smart wearables are now available for sale exclusively on Flipkart.

Huami Amazfit BIP

According to company’s claim, the Huami Amazfit BIP boasts a battery life of more than 30 days. It features an always-on touch display, GPS, barometer, a geomagnetic sensor, a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, sports and sleep tracking. The smartwatch features a 1.28-inch colour touch screen protected by a curved 2.5D Corning gorilla glass on top. The smartwatch bears ingress protection 68 (IP68) rating for water and dust resistance. It is powered by a 190 mAh lithium polymer battery.

As for the features, the smartwatch screen doubles up to show connected smartphone’s notifications for incoming calls, messages and other apps. It weighs 31 grams and has been launched in different colour variants – white, black, green and red.

Huami Amazfit Stratos

The Huami Amazfit Stratos, on the other hand, sports an always-on 1.34-inch circular touch screen covered under a scratch-resistant 2.5D Corning Gorilla glass top. The smartwatch features a rugged carbon-fibre design and ceramic bezels on the sides of the display. The smartwatch comes with three physical buttons and a swappable 22 mm silicone strap. The watch has in-build storage to store audio files, allowing users to use it as a standalone device to listen to music without connecting phone. Like, the Amazefit BIP, the Stratos shows emails, messages, calls and other apps notification for when connected with the smartphone.
First Published: Tue, July 24 2018. 15:11 IST

