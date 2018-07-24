Huami Amazfit BIP, Amazfit Stratos smartwatches launched: Know price, specs

-
ALSO READ
News digest: Petrol price freezes, traders to fight Flipkart deal, and more
As high oil price drills hole in people's pocket, social media goes ablaze
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A series sale on Flipkart, Mi.com today: All you must know
Cure.Fit buys Fitness First in an all-stock deal, plans expansion
Cruel joke: Here is how Twitterati reacted to petrol price cut faux pas
-
Huami, a company behind Xiaomi’s smart wearables, on July 24 launched the Amazfit BIP and Amazfit Stratos in India at a starting price of Rs 5,499 and Rs 15,999, respectively. These are the first Amazfit-branded smartwatches cum fitness trackers launched by the company in India. These smart wearables are now available for sale exclusively on Flipkart.
Huami Amazfit BIP
According to company’s claim, the Huami Amazfit BIP boasts a battery life of more than 30 days. It features an always-on touch display, GPS, barometer, a geomagnetic sensor, a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, sports and sleep tracking. The smartwatch features a 1.28-inch colour touch screen protected by a curved 2.5D Corning gorilla glass on top. The smartwatch bears ingress protection 68 (IP68) rating for water and dust resistance. It is powered by a 190 mAh lithium polymer battery.
As for the features, the smartwatch screen doubles up to show connected smartphone’s notifications for incoming calls, messages and other apps. It weighs 31 grams and has been launched in different colour variants – white, black, green and red.
Be ready for the thrill of fitness with blistering performance. Our ticker is on! What about yours?#DoItRight pic.twitter.com/baARQhQS0P— AmazfitIndia (@AmazfitIndia) July 22, 2018
Huami Amazfit Stratos
The Huami Amazfit Stratos, on the other hand, sports an always-on 1.34-inch circular touch screen covered under a scratch-resistant 2.5D Corning Gorilla glass top. The smartwatch features a rugged carbon-fibre design and ceramic bezels on the sides of the display. The smartwatch comes with three physical buttons and a swappable 22 mm silicone strap. The watch has in-build storage to store audio files, allowing users to use it as a standalone device to listen to music without connecting phone. Like, the Amazefit BIP, the Stratos shows emails, messages, calls and other apps notification for when connected with the smartphone.
Let your heart not miss a beat, run to the core and feel the heat.#DoItRight 1 day to go!! pic.twitter.com/JWbHSrrpCI— AmazfitIndia (@AmazfitIndia) July 23, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU