HUL, Jio team up for a branded play as focus shifts to rural consumers

The country’s youngest and largest telecom operator, Jio, is locking its step with one of the oldest and largest consumer goods multinationals in the country, Hindustan Unilever (HUL); the two have teamed up to keep their portfolio of brands relevant and their customers, engaged, amidst a slowdown in consumption expenditure.

Telecom operators including Reliance Jio have had to face down a slew of tough challenges as has HUL, as rural spending has shrunk over the past few months. This has led the two to devise a strategy that lets them share appreciation and goodwill over a social ...