HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 2,243 cr

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Thursday reported 17% jump in net profit at Rs 2,243 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. It posted net profit of Rs 1,921 crore in year-ago period.

Growth in the quarter was competitive and profitable with domestic consumer growth of 11%. Business fundamentals remained strong with handsome market share gains in all our divisions, both urban and rural markets and across price segments. Underlying volume growth at 2% was significantly ahead of the market, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, said: "We have delivered a strong and resilient performance in the quarter despite moderation in market growths and significant levels of commodity inflation. I am particularly pleased that the growth is extremely competitive with our market share gains being highest in more than a decade. Our performance is reflective of our strategic clarity, strength of our brands, operational excellence, and dynamic financial management of our business.

"In the near-term, operating environment will continue to remain challenging. In this scenario, we will manage our business with agility, continue to grow our consumer franchise whilst maintaining our margins in a healthy range. We remain confident of the medium to long term potential of Indian FMCG sector and HUL’s ability to deliver a Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible growth."





On Thursday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 2% lower at Rs 2,261.60.

Sale or products increased 10% to Rs 12,900 crore as against Rs 11,682 crore a year ago.