HUL's Sudhir Sitapati to take over as GCPL's managing director in October

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on Tuesday said that Sudhir Sitapati (pictured) would take over as its managing director and chief executive officer in October.
Sitapati is presently executive director of the foods and refreshment business at Hindustan Unilever (HUL). His exit from HUL was announced by the company on Monday. Srinandan Sundaram, currently executive director, customer development at HUL would succeed Sitapati effective July 1.
Following Sitapati's appointment, Nisaba Godrej, currently the chairperson and MD at GCPL, would take over as executive chairperson, the company said. Sitapati, who has spent 22 years at HUL, is expected to bring his experience and understanding across categories to GCPL.
On Tuesday, GCPL posted a 59.13 per cent YoY increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 365.84 crore for Q4, led by a low base. Its net sales in Q4 increased by 26.87 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,705.69 crore. GCPL has a presence in the home and personal care segments.
