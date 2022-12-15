Two internal candidates in race for Hindustan Unilever CEO position

Sanjiv Mehta, the current MD and CEO of Hindustan Unilever, is expected to retire next year and the company is looking at internal candidates to take over.

According to a source in the know, Rohit Jawa, the current chief transformation officer at Unilever, and Priya Nair, who is currently the chief marketing officer of the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods major’s beauty and well-being segment, are in the race to take on the role of HUL's next CEO.

However, it is still uncertain if Mehta will get an extension.

The source added that Jawa is likely to succeed between the two candidates as Nair was recently appointed as the CMO of Unilever’s beauty and wellbeing segment.

“Would not like to respond to rumour or speculation at a time when Sanjiv is actively leading the business,” said in a statement.

The company’s statement also said that Mehta has been at the helm of since October 2013 and he was reappointed in 2018 till October 23 by shareholders of the company.

In 2018, Mehta was also appointed as the chairman of . Earlier this year, Mehta stepped down as the chairman of the board with effect from 31 March which delinked the position of chairman and CEO & MD.

“This step is in the right direction in embracing progressive practices,” HUL said in its statement.

Mehta is also a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE) as president of Unilever South Asia. In this capacity, besides India, Mehta is responsible for the Unilever businesses in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. In July this year, Sanjiv was also appointed the non-executive Chairman of Unilever Indonesia.

“This step is in the right direction in embracing progressive practices,” HUL said in its statement.