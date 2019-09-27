Hyundai Foundation to invest Rs 15 L in social ideas developed by students

India's philanthropic arm India Foundation has launched a new programme - H-Social Creator - to support graduate or post graduate students who develop novel ideas on road safety, environment and clean India, and India Foundation will invest Rs 15 lakh as seed capital in these ideas.

The idea should have the power to create a magnanimous impact, the company said in a statement.

The H-Social Creator Programme was first instituted by Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea in 2015.

"The Social Innovation sphere in India has witnessed immense growth in the last one decade. The H-Social Creator will serve as a platform for budding catalysts of social change to be visionaries," S S Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL.

He further said that the company would like to foster new talent by providing them with right mentorship and assets to bring alive their dream cause.

The H-Social Creator will be held in five cities - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.