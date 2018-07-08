Hyundai India celebrates 20-year journey with 'Brilliant Moments' campaign

The Indian car market is arguably one of the toughest to survive. South Korean carmaker Hyundai, which completed 20 years of operations in India, is understandably keen to celebrate the milestone it has just crossed in the market.

It has rolled out a new campaign, ‘Brilliant Moments with Hyundai’, comprising two digital films ‘The deal with Accent’ and the ‘Army with Santro’. The two films celebrate Hyundai India’s legacy and reinforce the emotional connect it enjoys with its 5.3 million-plus customers in the country. One of the films ...