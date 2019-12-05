Hyundai plans to bring fuel cell cars to India, Nexo could be first launch

Korean auto major is planning to bring fuel cell to India. The company has already started a feasibility study as part of the plan.

Nexo, which is already available in many markets, could be the first launch. The company claims Nexo is the world's first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV and that it has a range of close to 380 miles, highest for any fuel-cell or electric vehicle in the market.



S S Kim, Managing Director and CEO, Motor India said, "progress for humanity with zero emission mobility is our responsibility and part of the vision to make a long-term positive transformation for our future generations. We have initiated the feasibility study for fuel cell electric vehicle in India and promise to bring the ultimate solution with zero emission mobility".

On Tuesday, Hyundai announced its "Strategy 2025". As a part of it, the company aims to sell 670,000 annually. "The goal is to electrify most new models by 2030 in key markets such as Korea, US, China, and Europe, with emerging markets such as India and Brazil following suit by 2035," the company said in a statement.

Hyundai is the first company to launch a fully electric car - Kona - in India.