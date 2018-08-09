I-T dept picks only 0.35% tax evasion cases for scrutiny, says CBDT chief

Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman said the income tax department picked only 0.35 per cent cases for scrutiny of the 68.6-million returns filed for the 2018-19

He said the department had faith in the taxpayers, but would not allow evaders to go scot-free.

“We have increased the tax base and have full faith on taxpayers. Last year, we got 68.6 million returns and I have picked only 0.35 per cent cases for scrutiny. This means that 99.65 per cent of the returns filed can be at peace," Chandra said at an Assocham event.

He pointed out of the 0.35 per cent cases picked up for scrutiny, 0.15 per cent are for 'limited scrutiny' and 0.20 per cent are for 'full scrutiny'.