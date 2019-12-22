IBC to Central GST Act, 10 laws that changed the way India does business

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 Delivering results The Code is considered one of the biggest success stories in the government’s efforts to de-clog the economic system from ill-effects of stressed assets.

Experts believe 2019 was a watershed year in the development of the three-year-old insolvency law. “The beginning of the year saw the Supreme Court upholding the constitutionality of the IBC in the Swiss Ribbons case. The year saw judicial decisions which required legislative intervention for providing a framework for distribution among creditors in ...