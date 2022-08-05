IBS Software to develop a passenger service system for Jet Airways

The Kalrock-Jalan consortium has selected to develop a passenger service system for .

This will comprise booking engine, inventory and revenue management, departure control and loyalty management systems. IBS will also build a website and mobile app for the airline to optimize passenger experience.

The consortium won the National Company Law Tribunal approval to revive last June. In May the airline received Directorate General of Civil Aviation permission to start operations. The consortium intends to start operations next month.