-
ALSO READ
How the Ukraine war may give wings to Jet airways' international plans
Jet Airways hires senior executives as it prepares to take wing again
NCLT extends Jet Airways revival plan deadline till March 29
Once mighty Jet Airways to fly only domestic initially as it resumes ops
Jet conducts test flight as consortium revives airline after 3 years
-
The Kalrock-Jalan consortium has selected IBS Software to develop a passenger service system for Jet Airways.
This will comprise booking engine, inventory and revenue management, departure control and loyalty management systems. IBS will also build a website and mobile app for the airline to optimize passenger experience.
The consortium won the National Company Law Tribunal approval to revive Jet Airways last June. In May the airline received Directorate General of Civil Aviation permission to start operations. The consortium intends to start operations next month.
First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 23:32 IST