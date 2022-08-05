JUST IN
SoftBank, JP Morgan connect 10 unicorns mulling IPO in 3 years with MFs
Business Standard

IBS Software to develop a passenger service system for Jet Airways

This will comprise booking engine, inventory and revenue management, departure control and loyalty management systems

BS Reporter 

Jet Airways
IBS will also build a website and mobile app for the airline to optimize passenger experience

The Kalrock-Jalan consortium has selected IBS Software to develop a passenger service system for Jet Airways.

This will comprise booking engine, inventory and revenue management, departure control and loyalty management systems. IBS will also build a website and mobile app for the airline to optimize passenger experience.

The consortium won the National Company Law Tribunal approval to revive Jet Airways last June. In May the airline received Directorate General of Civil Aviation permission to start operations. The consortium intends to start operations next month.
First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 23:32 IST

