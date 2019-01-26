ICICI Bank now distances itself from Sebi probe against Chanda Kochhar

Amid multiple probes against ICICI Bank’s former managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar, the private sector lender has urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) not to club its inquiry against her with that against the bank and sought a separate investigation.

Currently, the market regulator is conducting adjudication proceedings against both the bank and Kochhar for potential conflict of interest in the business dealings of her husband, Deepak Kochhar, with the Videocon group. On January 10, ICICI Bank wrote to Sebi, seeking “decoupling of ...