ICICI Pru Life Insurance: Focus on growth critical to curb underperformance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance or I-Pru Life stock has always enjoyed preference among investors, though mainly for its cheapest valuations among the listed life insurance stocks. At 2.5x FY21 estimated price to embedded value, I-Pru Life stock trades at a 25-40 per cent discount to peers.

Howevercompared to SBI Life and HDFC Life’s gains of 10-17 per cent in the last three months, I-Pru Life stock has lagged them with 8 per cent gains, the reason being a larger de-growth in monthly premiums collected. While April-June could be regarded as months when the business was ...