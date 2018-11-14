IDBI Bank remains in red; posts net loss at Rs 36.02 billion loss for Q2

Public sector lender Bank remained in red as its net loss widened to Rs 36.02 billion for the second quarter, which ended on September 2018 on a sharp rise in provisions for bad loans.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 1.97 billion in quarter for the previous financial year. Sequentially, the losses surged from Rs 24.09 billion in 2018.

Its operating profit went down to Rs 8.5 billion in Q2 from Rs 28.03 billion in the same quarter last year.

Its stock market shares were trading flat at Rs 60 per share on BSE.

The ailing lender, which is under Reserve Bank of India's Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) regime, posted a drop in net interest income to Rs 13 billion in Q2 from Rs 16.58 billion in the The other income also fell sharply to Rs 8.66 billion from Rs 22.98 billion in

The provisions for bad loans almost doubled to Rs 54.81 billion in Q2 from Rs 28.42 billion in the same quarter of FY18. The provision coverage ratio including technical write-offs stood at 68.72 per cent.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 31.78 per cent at Rs 608.7 billion at end of Q2 FY19, up from 24.98 per cent (Rs 513.6 billion) in The gross NPAs were at 30.78 per cent (Rs 578 billion) at end of Q 1FY19.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 6.22 per cent with common equity tier I of 3.87 per cent at end of September 2018.