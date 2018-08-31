Idea Cellular completes merger with Vodafone India after NCLT nod

India's Cellular Ltd said in a BSE filing on Friday that it completed its merger with India Ltd and Mobile Services Ltd after getting approval from the National Company Law Tribunal. has been appointed chief executive officer of the merged entity with effect from Aug 31, the company added. Vodafone, the world's second biggest mobile operator, entered India in 2007 amid much fanfare but has struggled almost since its arrival due to the extremely low pricing and a long-running tax battle. The two groups announced the deal in March last year to create a player with a combined base of around 400 million customers, overtaking and accounting for about 40 percent of revenue in the market. The deal showed how India's mobile industry - the world's second biggest market by users after China - has been transformed by the launch of Reliance Jio Infocomm's 4G mobile broadband network. Built at a cost of more than $20 billion by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, Jio has forced India's three biggest operators - Bharti, and - to slash prices and accept lower profits, and sparked a wave of consolidation.