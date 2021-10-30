IDFC First Bank's June quarter net up 50% on improved interest margins

-
ALSO READ
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
IDFC faces investor ire on delay in divestments and mergers
IDFC First Bank sees net loss of Rs 630 cr in Q1 due to higher provisions
-
Private lender IDFC First Bank’s net profit rose by 50 per cent on a year-on-year basis at Rs 152 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22) on improvement in interest margins and lower credit costs.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 101 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year (Q2FY21).
Its net interest income (NII), interest earnings minus expenses, grew by 27 per cent year-on-year basis to Rs 2,272 crore in Q2FY22, up from Rs 1,784 crore in Q2FY21. Its net interest margin (NIMs) improved to 5.76 per cent for Q2FY22 from 4.91 per cent in Q2FY21.
The NIM expansion was primarily driven by the gradual improvement in the cost of funds, mainly the cost of deposits, the bank said in a statement on Saturday.
Its provisions declined by 29 per cent at Rs 475 crore in Q2FY22 as compared with Rs 674 crore in Q2FY21. The bank used Rs 560 crore of Covid provision in Q2FY22 and carried forward Rs 165 crore of provision for the future. The bank expects the net credit loss for the retail loan segment to normalize from here on assuming there is no further disruption in the economy due to a new wave of Covid-19.
It has maintained its guidance of 2.50 per cent credit loss of total funded assets for the full year FY22.
Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 4.27 per cent in September 2021, up from 1.62 per cent a year ago. The net NPAs also moved up to 2.09 percent from 0.43 per cent a year ago, according to result filing with BSE.
The impact of COVID second wave is gradually diminishing and this improvement is showing in the above improvement in asset quality, the bank said.
Its Loan Assets grew by 10 per cent YOY at Rs 1,17,270 crore at end of September 2021, compared to Rs 1,06,828 crore a year ago. The retail Loan Book, increased to Rs 78,048 crore at end of Q2FY22 from Rs 59,860 crore at end of Q2FY21. The year-on-year growth of the Retail Loan Book was 30 per cent including the Emergency Credit Guarantee Line loan book of Rs. 1,555 crore, it added.
Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 15.6 per cent in September 2021 as against 14.73 per cent in September 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU