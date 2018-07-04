IKEA to go online next year, to open its first India store in Hyderabad

Swedish home giant will be launching online sales in this country when it opens its second India retail store in Mumbai next year as the global company seeks to try-out multi-channel and multi-format retail business models as part of its long-term journey that begins in this southern city later this month.

The company's first India home furnishing store, a massive 400,000 square-foot facility of four floors on top of a two level parking area in the heart of the city's IT hub is getting final touches for a formal opening on July 19, almost six years after it had announced Rs 105 billion in India. The company has invested Rs 10 billion on its facility.

IKEA's new India CEO Peter Betzel on Wednesday told a group journalists at the preview of the store that India was going to be a unique experience to look beyond the large format stores and expect the on-line pie to be bigger than the 6-7 per cent share that the company was getting through online sales it introduced in a dozen countries so far.

"To buy a you have to first sit on it. So, touch and feel is very important for a customer to buy However, just as online buying trend in every product area is growing so will be in furniture segment. We will enter this channel next year when we open our store in Mumbai," Betzel said.

Besides the large format stores that would mostly come up in peripheral areas of large cities and the on-line foray, the company would also look to set up small experiential stores of 10,000-50,000 square-foot size inside cities depending on the business experience they are going to have in India, according to him.

Apart from bringing 7,500 products that, according to Betzel, would be in the reach of home loving Indians of every income level, the company is also bringing a new set of practices and culture to the Indian retail space. For instance all the 1000 co-workers in the store will have a 5-day week even though the store runs 7 days a week from 9.30 in the morning till 11 in the night. The minimum wage, i.e., the least amount of monthly salary a worker gets for his work at the store is double the amount of the mandatory minimum wage prescribed by the Indian government.

Though the company home-delivers the products on a 'do-it-yourself' condition, it has also set up a team that would assemble furniture at customer home for a price. Responding to a question on the target customers, Betzel said does not focus on a particular income group as the company was here for a long term and would seek to grow along the growth of Indian household incomes. Some products like printed bed-sheets, and lunch boxes were designed and added to the store offering for the first time by the company after studying the Indian way of living.

IKEA's first India store has a 20 percent local content in value while it has targeted to increase the value of local outsourcing to 30 percent first and eventually to 50 percent level, according to officials.

After and Delhi, the company plans to open similar big stores in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Pune among other cities. "India has 49 big cities with population of one million and above and we want to reach out all these cities using all the market channels and formats in future," CEO said.