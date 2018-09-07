IL&FS emergency board meet today to take a call on fundraising, assets sale

The board of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) has called an emergency meeting in Mumbai on Friday to take a call on fundraising, sale of assets, including road projects, and default by its subsidiary IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) on commercial paper. The board might even look at reducing the premium on shares because some shareholders were not happy with high premium, said a source close to the development.

The infrastructure financial institution is facing a strain on liquidity and debt overhang. On August 30, the IL&FS board had slashed the dividend payout for ...