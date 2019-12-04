IL&FS posts Rs 22,527 cr net loss in FY19, revenue dips 52.5% to Rs 824 cr

Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), whose defaults on its payment obligations led to a liquidity crisis in the shadow banking sector, has posted a staggering net loss of Rs 22,527 crore in 2018-19 (FY19) on a standalone basis, as against a net profit of Rs 333 crore in the previous year, according to the company.

The company’s revenue declined 52.5 per cent to Rs 824 crore in FY19 from Rs 1,734 crore in FY18. Similarly, its assets declined 81.5 per cent to Rs 4,148 crore compared to Rs 23,868 crore in 2017-18. Liabilities of the company increased 15.3 per cent in FY19 to Rs 21,083 crore. In FY18, these stood at Rs 18,276 crore.

The company also reported a negative net worth of Rs 16,935 crore in FY19, compared to a net worth of Rs 5,592 crore in the previous year. The entity, on a consolidated level, has debt to the tune of over Rs 94,000 crore.

“The board adopted prudent provisioning on loans/impairment of investments and took a conservative view on fair market value and recovery estimates," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

These are standalone numbers of the holding company, IL&FS, which has more than 300 subsidiaries in both India and abroad.

The company has also made provisions to the tune of Rs 19,430 crore in FY19 for loans, impairment of investments in its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, resulting in a net loss of Rs 2,669.2 crore on financial assets at fair value.

The company has not accounted for contractual interest income from its subsidiaries, associates, and joint ventures, of Rs 737.9 crore, on a gross basis and contractually payable finance costs on borrowings, of Rs 692.5 crore, excluding penal/other interest and charges, for the period from October 16, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

Auditors said that because of the losses incurred and the downgrades it had suffered, the company's ability to raise funds had been impaired, with normal business operations being substantially curtailed. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern. Further, the company has, as of March 31, 2019, breached its conditions for holding a certificate of registration as a core investment company, issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

started defaulting on its obligations as early as June last year and it finally went belly up in September 2018. The government replaced the erstwhile board of the company with a new one, led by Uday Kotak, managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and entrusted it with the resolution of the company.

The new board is pursuing a vertical-level, SPV-level and asset-level resolution plan. It has classified the subsidiaries as Green, Amber and Red. According to the fifth progress report of the company, there are 55 green entities, which can service their debt obligations. Amber entities consist of 13 entities, which can only meet operational payment obligations and payment obligations of senior secured financial creditors. And there are 82 entities in the red category, which cannot meet their payment obligations.

The government-appointed management committee of the group had said in October 2019 that it expected at least half of the group’s debt to be resolved, recovered or restructured. The total debt of the entire entity is more than Rs 94,000 crore.