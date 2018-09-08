IL&FS to RKM Power, six stressed power projects move courts to buy time

To avoid insolvency proceedings, six stressed power projects, which claim to be in the last lap of resolution, have moved courts seeking extension of the September 11 deadline. While RKM Power and IL&FS have approached Chennai High Court, Essar (Mahan), GMR (Raikheda), RattanIndia for its Nashik and Amravati projects, and KSK Mahanadi have submitted petitions in the Allahabad HC.

These assets have said documentation work and final touches to regulations governing their resolution plans would need time and, hence, they are looking for interim relief. According to the ...