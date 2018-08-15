In 5 yrs, India will be among top 2 contributors to Zoho: CEO Sridhar Vembu

Zoho Corporation, a company that offers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products for businesses across the world, has been growing in the US and European markets for last several years. The company, in July 2017, launched Zoho One, an integrated suit where all its products are offered to the customer at a single price. This has attracted Indian customers and the company expects higher growth in the country. In an interaction with Gireesh Babu, Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corp speaks about the company's plans in India. Edited excerpts:

Your integrated product offering has completed one year in the market. How has it been growing?

In the first year of Zoho One, we have more than 12,000 businesses using the integrated platform. Around 36 per cent of the paid user base is in India, which is very significant considering, typically, India accounts for a smaller percentage of revenue for most

More than 60 per cent of the paid user base from India for are new to Zoho. In addition, we are gaining a lot of customers in individual products. Overall, the contribution of Indian business would be around 10 per cent of our revenue, but it is rapidly growing. India revenue is growing more than 100 per cent year-on-year overall. India is already in the top four contributor for us and we think it will be in the top two within five years.

What are the things you are going to do to achieve that?

We are adding India to address the requirements of the local customers in the country. We are adding implementation support, we help them map out how to implement Zoho products for them, and all of this are to help customers, particularLy the Indian customers. We are investing in search product, Zia Search, which we call as actionable search, in addition to the AI, and other technologies. Maybe within the next year, the company will offer Cyber Security product to the customer.

We are also starting data centres in Mumbai and Chennai, targeting to start operations from the Independence Day. Mumbai will be the primary and Chennai will be the secondary data centre. This is particularly relevant for the public sector and the regulated industries. Mostly our customer base is from the private sector today. With the data centre, we will expand our exposure to the public sector.

What percentage of your business could be from India in the next few years?

We are targeting around 15 per cent of our business to come from India in the next three to four years and it may grow to 25 per cent in next five to six years. US, European Union, UK are growing well, but the growth rate is highest in India because of the sheer amount of adaption happening in India. At present, around 45 per cent of our business is from US, around 35 per cent from Europe and rest from others. In 10 years, India will be neck-to-neck with the US and both will be around 30 per cent of our business. Overall, we want to continue growing at a 35-40 per cent run rate for the next three to four years.

What are the expansion plans in head count? Zoho has been keen on recruiting young talent, training and keeping them happy. What will happen if there is a faster recruitment?

We have a headcount of around 6,000 people now. We have doubled our headcount in the last 2-2.5 years from about 3,000 employees. Our headcount addition is slower than what we could do, since we want to make sure that we should also treat them well. It is a leadership challenge to keep that culture when we grow fast. We might be at about 10,000 employees in next couple of years and majority would be in India.