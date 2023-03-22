JUST IN
Agritech startup Sorted raises over $5 mn as seed funding to grow business
In a bid to bolster its leadership, Shemaroo makes two key appointments

Arpit Mankar has been appointed head of the non-Bollywood category, and Abhishek Joshi will lead the OTT platform of Shemaroo, ShemarooMe

Topics
Shemaroo Entertainment | Shemaroo | Sony Corp

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

(Photo: @ShemarooEnt Twitter)
(Photo: @ShemarooEnt Twitter)

Media and entertainment company Shemaroo has announced the appointment of two key executives to bolster its leadership team, Financial Express (FE) has reported. Arpit Mankar has been appointed head of the non-Bollywood category, and Abhishek Joshi will lead the OTT platform of Shemaroo, ShemarooMe.

Quoting officials from the company, the report said that as head of the non-bollywood category Mankar will be responsible for developing content strategies for various regions in India and abroad. In his new role, he will be reporting to Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo. Additionally, he will also be a part of the executive committee of the company.

Mankar has been in the media and entertainment industry for more than two decades. He has worked in leadership roles at Star India, Sony-AXN Networks, and Reliance Group. In his previous role at Disney-Star, he held key positions, including head of programming strategy for Star Plus and general manager of Star Bharat, the report added.

Abhishek Joshi will oversee the strategy, planning, and operations of the ShemarooMe platform as its head. He will report to Zubin Dubash, COO, Digital Business. He will work towards driving revenue, subscriber acquisition and will lead a team comprised members from different departments in the company.

Previously, he has worked with leading media and entertainment firms like Sony Pictures Networks India, Zenga Media Pvt Ltd, Reliance Big Pictures, Sony Liv and ABP Group. He has a total of more than two decades of experience in the industry, FE said.

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:07 IST

