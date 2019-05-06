In a first, Hero offers buyback for scooters: Own one for Rs 18.5 per day

Hero MotoCorp has launched a buyback scheme that offers resale price protection for five years for anyone buying a new scooter. The move is aimed at reviving flagging scooter sales, said a top company official.

Called BuySurance, the scheme is the first of its kind in the two-wheeler market, claimed Sanjay Bhan, head, sales and after sales at Hero MotoCorp. The maker of the Pleasure and Destiny models believes the scheme will reaffirm confidence in the market and help it to recoup market share and volumes in a segment where rivals Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India and TVS Motor ...