JUST IN
How BSNL can turn around its fortune post Rs 1.64-trn govt package
Uber India created Rs 44,600 cr in value for economy in 2021: Report
Tinder owner Match ups CCI pressure on Apple in India with new case: Report
Adani Green's 2,021% debt-equity ratio is second-worst in Asia: Report
TVS to acquire 48% stake in two-wheeler startup DriveX for Rs 85 cr
Mercedes expects 25% of its total India sales to be electric by 2025
Servify raises Rs 520 crore in new round; aims for IPO in two years
How Adani Group moved stealthily to acquire NDTV stake: An explainer
Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Nayara: Report
Vistara to launch non-stop flights between Mumbai, Abu Dhabi from Oct 1
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Top headlines:Nitish wins trust vote; DreamFolks IPO sails through on Day 1
Business Standard

Incentivise alternative technology for small cars: Maruti Suzuki chairman

CNG, ethanol, bio gas could offer cheaper alternatives to EVs in the market for small cars

Topics
Maruti Suzuki | R C Bhargava | hybrid car

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

R C Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki, interacting with media during a press conforence in New Delhi (Pic: Dalip Kumar)
File Photo: R C Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki chairman R C Bhargava has made a strong pitch to the government for incentivising the use of alternative technology such as hybrid, CNG, ethanol and bio gas for small, affordable cars, so that consumers in the “Bharat market” have an alternative to the costlier electric vehicles (EVs) which are currently out of their reach.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Maruti Suzuki

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 18:17 IST

`
.