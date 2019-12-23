India business to drive Tata Global Beverages' growth and margins

The rally in Tata Global Beverages stock, which began in May this year, is expected to continue, given the company’s focus on higher margin India business and sales uptick of the Starbucks joint venture (JV). This, coupled with the merger of the consumer business of Tata Chemicals and exit from non-profitable ventures, would add to net profits of the new consolidated entity.

Analysts expect net profit after restructuring to grow by an average of 30 per cent annually between 2018-19 (FY19) and 2021-22, and cross the Rs 1,000-crore market at the end of this period. The company ...