India cautious & sceptical towards new investors, says Liberty chief

Sanjeev Gupta, executive chairman of UK-headquartered Liberty House that is getting ready to have a strong base in the country, is of the view that India treats new investors with suspicion. “We are used to going to places like Australia, the US and, recently, France, where we were received with a lot of enthusiasm and excitement. India, however, is very cautious and sceptical. Everything is looked at with a great deal of suspicion here.

That’s the culture. We have to get used to it,” the India-born British businessman told Business Standard. The firm recently ...