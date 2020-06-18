India-China border dispute: CAIT steps up campaign against Chinese goods

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday said popular celebrity endorsers including Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan should desist endorsing Chinese products. “We will approach various celebrities and motivate them to give up these endorsements, keeping in view the sentiments of Indian citizens,” said Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary, CAIT.

Khan endorses Vivo, a Chinese mobile phone brand. Kapoor endorses Oppo, also a Chinese brand, while Padukone has appeared in ads for Oppo in the past. Her husband has appeared in ads for Vivo earlier, while cricketer endorses Xiaomi.