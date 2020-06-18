-
ALSO READ
Celebrity brand value: Kohli tops list for 3rd time, Akshay grabs 2nd spot
Deepika's acid test
Karan Johar to Rohit Shetty, big film producers say no to OTT release
Ladakh standoff: Indian, Chinese armies agree to peacefully resolve row
All you need to know about India-China stand-off in Ladakh
-
India-China border dispute: CAIT steps up campaign against Chinese goods
We will approach various celebrities and motivate them to give up these endorsements, keeping in view the sentiments of Indian citizens," said Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary, CAIT.
Topics
India China border row | Aamir Khan Vivo | Deepika Padukone
Viveat Susan Pinto |
https://mybs.in/2YO1e1m
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU