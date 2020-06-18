JUST IN
There has to be an alignment of interest, says Arcil's Vinayak Bahuguna
India-China border dispute: CAIT steps up campaign against Chinese goods

We will approach various celebrities and motivate them to give up these endorsements, keeping in view the sentiments of Indian citizens," said Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary, CAIT.

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli endorses Xiaomi.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday said popular celebrity endorsers including Bollywood actors such as Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan should desist endorsing Chinese products. “We will approach various celebrities and motivate them to give up these endorsements, keeping in view the sentiments of Indian citizens,” said Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary, CAIT.

Khan endorses Vivo, a Chinese mobile phone brand. Kapoor endorses Oppo, also a Chinese brand, while Padukone has appeared in ads for Oppo in the past. Her husband Ranveer Singh has appeared in ads for Vivo earlier, while cricketer Virat Kohli endorses Xiaomi.
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 03:19 IST

