Majesco shares rise over 20% after Thoma Bravo offers better deal to US arm
Business Standard

India Inc faces rough weather in overseas biz; domestic ops take priority

Post-Covid-19, the action has shifted to the home market

Topics
India Inc | Tata | Reliance Industries

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

In the last twelve years, Indian companies led by the Tatas, Birlas and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries poured billions of dollars in acquiring assets overseas.

The gold rush was even followed by other groups like Bharti, and JSW Group and the Mahindra group. But as global economies contract due to Covid-19 pandemic, the focus of most of India Inc biggies has now moved back to the home market where the demand is expected to pick substantially from the coming festival season, say bankers. "The Corona pandemic has given a lot of time to promoters to look at the ...

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 18:22 IST

