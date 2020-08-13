India Inc faces rough weather in overseas biz; domestic ops take priority

In the last twelve years, Indian companies led by the Tatas, Birlas and Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries poured billions of dollars in acquiring assets overseas.

The gold rush was even followed by other groups like Bharti, and JSW Group and the Mahindra group. But as global economies contract due to Covid-19 pandemic, the focus of most of India Inc biggies has now moved back to the home market where the demand is expected to pick substantially from the coming festival season, say bankers. "The Corona pandemic has given a lot of time to promoters to look at the ...