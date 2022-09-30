JUST IN
Led by HDFC twins, India sees record $124-billion M&A deals in H1FY23

Bankers said the second half of the ongoing financial year will be led by government divestments

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Analysts said these MNCs failed to build a meaningful presence in the Indian market given the strong local competition and/or their individual growth and investment strategies

Fuelled by the $57.8-billion merger of HDFC twins (HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank), M&A (merger and acquisition) transactions in India touched a record high of $124.2 billion in the first half of 2022-23. Bankers said with several transactions, including the government's stake sale in IDBI Bank and Hindustan Zinc in the pipeline, the ongoing financial year will end up as the best year for M&A activity in the country.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 19:20 IST

