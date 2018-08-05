India is a must-win country for us, will invest in new products: Sanofi MD

-
French drugmaker Sanofi has stepped up its focus on India, with investment in new facilities as well as the introduction of new products and therapies for the domestic market and export. It is eyeing 9-12 per cent growth across the various verticals it operates in India.
Talking to Business Standard, MD of Sanofi India N Rajaram said the company is not only working on bringing in new global drugs (drugs and therapies for rare diseases) to India but is also keen on ramping up exports from the country.
New products would primarily be in therapy areas of atopic dermatitis, diabetes and neurological disorder multiple sclerosis. Sanofi, in India for over six decades (it has origins in Hoechst Fedco Pharma, set up in 1956), considers India a must-win country. The share of India is around one per cent of its global revenue, but it remains crucial to its emerging markets strategy.
