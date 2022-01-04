India's 2022 steel consumption seen strong amid muted prices, infra push

Government push on infrastructure and improved demand from the construction, engineering and industrial segments along with the automotive sector is expected to push up India’s consumption in 2022, say brokerages and rating agencies.

India’s consumption is expected to jump to 111 million tonnes in CY2022 after a severely impacted year CY2020 which saw consumption falling to 89.3 million tonnes, said Care Ratings in its recent report.

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL), state-owned Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and AM/NS are some of the top integrated steel producers in the country.

Globally, the US recently announced $1 trillion infrastructure spending which is likely to substantially boost the country's steel consumption thereby keeping steel prices firm in the US market, said brokerages.

China, the world's largest consumer and producer of the commodity, due to continued production curbs to curtail carbon emissions have tapered Chinese exports, in turn keeping world export prices at elevated levels, they said.

Apart from the production and consumption equation of steel, supply chain performance and logistical arrangements are expected to play a crucial role for steel in 2022 amid ongoing pandemic, said industry officials.

“ and countries across the globe have taken measures to strengthen their logistics but no one knows whether what has been done is enough. Only as we walk through 2022, will there be more clarity,” said a senior official with a primary steel producer on condition of anonymity.

In the domestic market, steel prices are expected to soften by 10 percent-15 percent in 2022 due to increased production in turn easing of supply constraints, S&P Global Platts Analytics report said.

Indian domestic hot-rolled coil prices are expected to average at Rs 53,550-Rs 56,700 per tonne ($705-$745 per tonne) in calendar 2022. This compares with average prices of Rs 63,000 per tonne year-to-date in 2021, which is 58 percent higher than Rs 39,761 per tonne in CY2020, said S&P.

During FY22-FY25, a total crude steel capacity of about 25 million tonnes is likely to get added in the domestic market out of which only 7-8 million tonnes is coming onstream during FY22, while remaining capacity will take another 2-3 years to get commissioned. Due to this, though domestic consumption is looking stronger in 2022 compared to previous year, prices may remain slightly muted, said brokerages.

In December, domestic hot-rolled-coil price in traders’ market slipped a further to Rs 65,590 percent mainly due to subdued domestic demand, particularly for flat products, said Edelweiss report.

"In Q3FY22, we have also seen increased pressure on domestic prices as export realisation is again at a discount and demand in the southeast Asia region has remained lacklustre due to re-emergence of Covid-19 cases. Alongside, the recent uptick in Chinese domestic prices raises hopes of a positive rub-off on the domestic market,” it said.