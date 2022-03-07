India's coal imports fall 8.76% in Feb, domestic production rises

As coal prices inch up in the global market, the Indian market is witnessing a slump in import of the dry fuel. During the 11 months of the current fiscal, the total coal import has fallen by 8.76 per cent over the same period last financial year. Though the import of coking coal has increased in this period, there is a significant decrease in import of non-coking coal.

The price of coal in the global market touched a record high of $400 per tonne last week. The Russia-Ukraine war has led to increase in the price of metal and fuels, including brent crude and coal. Russia accounts for ...