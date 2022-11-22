JUST IN
India well placed to lead green energy transition: Tata Group chairman
Business Standard

World in turmoil, domestic pharma firms target India for healthy growth

Share of India revenue in home-grown firms' consolidated turnover rising over the years

Drug companies | Sun Pharma | Cipla

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Medicines, Pharma
25 per cent of the Indian drug market is under price control, for the rest, firms can take a 10 per cent hike annually in prices

The share of the Indian market in the overall turnover of pharmaceutical (pharma) companies has risen in the past few years. There are several reasons behind this: pricing pressure in the US generics market, currency volatility in the emerging markets (EMs), and India being the only consistent geography with stable prices and demand.

Read our full coverage on Drug companies

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 22:38 IST

