India to have 350-400 million 5G customers by 2025-26, says Nokia

Finnish telecom gear-maker Nokia has projected that there will be 350-400 million 5G customers in India by 2025-26.

The number, based on research undertaken by independent agencies, is significant as it accounts for one third of the country’s current mobile subscriber base, and nearly half of the total broadband mobile subscribers, most of whom use 4G services. Nokia says that while a pan-India 5G networks will roll out between 2023 and 2025, an initial network in few areas could be available as early as the second half of 2022, if spectrum auctions take place as planned by ...