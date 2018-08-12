Indian consumer is moving rapidly up the value curve: FieldFresh Foods CEO

You mentioned that Del Monte is focused on converting an unorganised industry into an organised one. What will it take a foreign brand to achieve that in a fragmented market like India? The move towards branded and safe food is coming from the consumers themselves. They are demanding fresh and hygienic food.

The government is also doing its bit by promoting programmes such as Swachh Bharat. Basically it is an effort to push healthy habits including consumption of safe food. Then there is a regulatory push from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. It is the society at ...