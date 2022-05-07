Indian Hotels Company eyeing 18-20 openings this year, says CEO Chhatwal

-
ALSO READ
Indian Hotels turns in Rs 72 cr profit in Q4 against a loss last year
TMS Ep64: Investment advisors, Puneet Nanda, US Fed, RT-PCR & RAT
Business segment recovery to drive growth for Indian Hotels Company
Unlock theme stocks may see good times once 'business as usual' revives
Tata Sons to dilute stake in Indian Hotels; looks to raise Rs 2,000 crore
-
Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the country’s largest hospitality company, is eyeing 18-20 openings in the current year.
Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL, said that a minimum of 18 hotels would be opened in the year and may even go up to 20.
Chhatwal was in Kolkata for the second opening this year -- the Taj City Centre New Town in partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group. The partnership was for six contracted properties and the Taj City Centre New Town was the fourth. Incidentally, the launch marked the second Taj in the city after 33 years.
Of the 18 launches that IHCL is eyeing, 7-10 would be under the Ginger brand, “This will be the best year of openings for Ginger,” said Chhatwal. Explaining the rationale behind the strong pipeline of Ginger hotels, Chhatwal said, “It’s the way the country is moving. We need more hotels like that.”
IHCL has traditional brands like Taj, Vivanta, SeleQtions, and new-age ones like Ginger and Ama.
On the recovery of the hospitality sector, Chhatwal said that the months of March and April had gone beyond pre-Covid levels. “As of March, things have gone beyond pre-Covid level.”
Leisure travel, he said, has been higher than pre-Covid while business travel was between 70 per cent to even 90 per cent, depending on the brand and city. “We are trending in March and April higher than pre-Covid,” said Chhatwal.
But he was cautious and pointed out that these were just two months and the rest of the year was ahead.
IHCL, Chhatwal said, had an industry-leading pipeline. Of the 236 hotels in the portfolio, 59 were under development. The company is working towards having 50 per cent of its portfolio on asset-light from a current level of 46 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU