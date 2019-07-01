Indian Hotels Company plans 10 more Taj-branded luxury hotels by 2020

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), which runs India’s largest home-grown hotel chain the Taj Group of Hotels, may harbour grand plans for its mid-market brand Ginger but the company has no intention of giving up what it knows and does best — luxury hotels across major metros and resort cities.

IHCL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Puneet Chhatwal said by 2020, the company would open 10 new luxury hotels in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Darjeeling, Gangtok, Goa, Alwar (Rajasthan), Tirupati, Wayanad (Kerala), and two locations in Dubai (The Palm and Jumeirah Lake Towers). Currently, IHCL ...