Indian pharma firms compliance with USFDA norms improving of late

While the recent book by investigative journalist Katherine Eban's Bottle of Lies has raked up a dated controversy surrounding drug-manufacturing practices in India, the largest supplier of generic medicines to the US, the local industry here feels that they have been unfairly targeted.

Even recent statements by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) support the generic manufacturers in India and China. Moreover, recent data showed Indian drug exporters had been able to score with the US FDA and the inspection outcomes had improved — the number of cases classified as ...