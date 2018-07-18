Indian shipping cos struggle due to trade war, corrective pollution actions

Like most of their peers across the globe, Indian shipping groups have remained under the weather for most of the decade. This is because the lingering overcapacity in world tonnage has kept freight rates low, alarmingly so for some segments.

A UK-based observer puts the situation in perspective by saying that while the World Trade Organisation is foreseeing merchandise trade volume growth of 4.4 per cent in 2018, firmly above the post crisis average of 3 per cent, there will still remain too much unused ocean freight capacity. More and more old vessels should be consigned to ship ...