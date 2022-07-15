Indian tech startups raise $6 billion in April-June quarter, Fintech rules

-
ALSO READ
Pine Labs raises $50 mn from Vitruvian, taking total to $920 mn in 8 months
Mobikwik to raise private funding as stock market turns bearish
Fintech start-up Actlogica raises seed funding from Zerodha's venture arm
Razorpay acquires Malaysian fintech start-up at over $19 mn valuation
Slice, a fintech unicorn, completes ESOP buybacks worth Rs 65 crore
-
Sixteen large-ticket deals helped generate a total funding of $6 billion in the last quarter, as the number of deals dropped by 17 per cent quarter on quarter, according to the Quarterly Investment Factbook Tech Startups by Nasscon and PGA Labs.
FinTech has emerged as the top funded vertical, followed by Media & Entertainment. The two sectors attracted 45 per cent of total funding by value, led by large ticket deals such as CRED and Dailyhunt.
B2C tech startups accounted for 63% of deal value, raising $3.8 billion.
The top B2B funded startups were AI and automation enablers such as LeadSquared, Observe.ai and GreyOrange.
Series D accounted for about 20 per cent of total funding owing to deals like Zepto and Rapido.
Series J accounted for about 13% of total funding owing to Dailyhunt deal which accounted for $805 million in Q2CY22
More than half the deals were larger than $100 million
52% of the deals were larger than $100 million each, while 21% funding was in the $50-100 billion deal range.
The funding was dominated by growth stage startups
Growth stage deals contributed 58 per cent of the total funding in the last four months as the investors backed start-ups which have already reached a certain scale. Funding to growth stage startups stood at 24 per cent, while early stage startups gained 18% of the funding.
Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global the most prominent investors
Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global came out as the prominent investors with involvements in 15 and 14 deals respectively; followed by Alpha wave and Accel, who invested in more than 6+ deals across sectors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU