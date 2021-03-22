Indian video app Moj announces partnership to promote travel to UAE

Short video app Moj on Monday announced a partnership with UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah Development Authority (RAKTDA) for travel content made by Indian creators.

Fourteen creators, including Mohak Narang, Surbhi Rathore, Abraz Khan and Anmol Bhatia, will make a five-day trip to Ras Al Khaimah and share videos on Moj about their travel there.

The trip will provide Moj creators an opportunity to explore over 7,000 years of history, traditional culture, and magnificent landscapes of Ras Al Khaimah, which is home to the longest zipline in the world, said a statement.

"Travel and entertainment-related content is a key focus area for Moj and with this exciting partnership with RAKTDA, we are hopeful that as international kickstarts again, our creators will find Moj an exciting destination to share short video content around their travel stories and experiences. Our creator community continues to experience incredible opportunities with our many partners as we grow Moj into India’s leading short video destination,” said Shashank Shekhar, director for content strategy at Moj.

“We are delighted with this genuine collaboration with Moj, which will amplify interest and consideration for Ras Al Khaimah as a safe must-visit destination as we navigate through the new normal. We believe this campaign will foster solidarity and affinity amongst the over 80 million strong Moj community, providing inspiration for their holiday planning,” said Alka Winter, vice president, destination marketing & communications at RAKTDA.