Indifi Tech says its online loans for small businesses grew 200% YoY

platform Technologies said on Wednesday it has clocked 200 per cent year-on-year growth in loan amount disbursed via partner lenders in Dec 2021.

said it registered a 100 per cent growth in the number of loans disbursed from December 2020 to December 2021.

In this period, also doubled its lending partners and has demonstrated the highest collection efficiency in the last 12 months which is highest in the history of the company. Sustaining this growth momentum, Indifi aims to grow its lender partnership-led business by more than 100 per cent in 2022 and get at least three new lending partners in Q1’22 itself, including a marquee private bank and public sector banks.

The company in a statement said that the growth it has registered is due to several factors such as the ecosystem-based approach to lending it has created which allows it to bring synergies within the demand and supply partners.

Indifi leverages partnerships with leading tech aggregators like Zomato, Amazon, Swiggy, Facebook, etc, to enable embedded lending solutions for the underserved, yet credit-worthy small business owners registered on their platform. This allows lenders on Indifi’s platform to integrate once and get access to over 50 small business ecosystems.

“As a platform, we seek to bridge the gap between the historically underserved MSMEs and the lenders. Through partnerships at both the demand and supply sides of the lending spectrum, we are able to harness the low-cost capital sitting with lenders as well as leverage technology and MSME data sitting in ecosystem platforms to break the lending barriers for MSMEs. It’s this digital-first and data driven strategy that helped unlock these growth numbers despite the ongoing pandemic,” said Siddharth Mahanot, co-founder and COO of Indifi Technologies.