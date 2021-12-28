IndiGo announces five-day sale, launches discounted fares starting Rs 1,122

-
India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, on Tuesday announced a special five-day year-end sale across 150-plus domestic flights on 6E network. The sale, effective from Dec 27, 2021, to Dec 31, 2021, will offer customers all-inclusive fares on domestic flights starting at Rs 1,122. The sale is valid on travel from January 15, 2022, to April 15, 2022, and passengers can avail one free change under this offer, if changed more than 3 days prior to departure.
Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said: “We are very happy to announce our Year-end sale till December 31, 2021, applicable across 150+ domestic flights on the 6E network. This is the time of the year when people plan their travel for next year and we are hopeful that our customers will book seats on offer, with fares starting at Rs 1,122.
"The safety of air travel, combined with aggressive vaccination drives, and people’s willingness to explore Indian cities have improved the consumer sentiment. This sale will help them plan domestic travel in advance and at affordable fares. This special sale further reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to provide an on-time, courteous, safe, and hassle-free experience at affordable fares onboard our lean clean flying machine”.
Domestic carriers AirAsia India and SpiceJet have also launched similar year-end sale on Monday.
