KLM's Pieter Elbers to replace Ronojoy Dutta as IndiGo CEO from Oct 1

InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) on Wednesday appointed Pieter Elbers as Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approvals, the company said in a stock exchange filing. He will join IndiGo on October 1, 2022. "Elbers succeeds Ronojoy Dutta (71) who has decided to retire on September 30, 2022, after guiding IndiGo through the turbulent Covid period," the airline said.
Commending Dutta's service, Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director of IndiGo said, "The Board of Directors and I would like to thank Rono for effectively leading our business for almost four years with a steady hand through what has been the most
turbulent period in the airline’s history and aviation globally."
Since 2014, Elbers (52) has served as the President & Chief Executive Officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Air France – KLM Group.
He started his career at KLM in 1992 at their Schiphol hub and over time, held several managerial positions in both The Netherlands and overseas in Japan, Greece and Italy. After he returned to The Netherlands, he was appointed as the Senior Vice President of Network & Alliances, before he was promoted in 2011 as the Chief Operating Officer.
Elbers was born in Schiedam, The Netherlands. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Logistics Management and a Master's Degree in Business Economics.
Welcoming Elbers, Bhatia said: “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Pieter Elbers as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. India promises to be the last bastion of ginormous growth globally and given Elbers’ deep understanding of the business, his legendary leadership qualities coupled with his energy and passion, we are ever so confident that under his stewardship, IndiGo will play a pivotal role in this growth opportunity.”
Responding to his appointment, Elbers said, “What IndiGo’s employees and leadership have jointly built, since its start 16 years ago, is, by any standard, truly impressive. I am very honoured and do look forward to build upon this, working together with the entire IndiGo team. I am delighted to become a part of the next stage of IndiGo’s incredible journey, further fulfilling the vision of what the airline can do and will be for its customers and for India.”
Announcing his retirement, Dutta said, “I leave knowing that IndiGo is in the good custody of Elbers and that the future for IndiGo employees is secure and bright. I would like to thank all the employees at IndiGo for the kindness and affection they have shown me over the past four years. As I move forward to the next chapter of my life, I will look back with nostalgia, fondness, and a tinge of separation regret.”
