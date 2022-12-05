IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar puts in papers

IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar has tendered his resignation after almost three years of service, sources said on Monday. spokesperson confirmed Kumar's resignation. This was Kumar's second stint in the airline. His first stint at was from January 2007 to July 2018 as Chief Commercial Officer. After serving as Chief Operating Officer from November 2018 to December 2019, he rejoined in January 2020. Vinay Malhotra, head of IndiGo's Global Sales, will take over Kumar's role, sources said. In October, IndiGo's Human Resources Head Raj Raghavan resigned after about 4.5 years of service.