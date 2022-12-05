JUST IN
IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar puts in papers
IndiGo Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar puts in papers

Leaves after three years of service in second stint; Vinay Malhotra, head of IndiGo's Global Sales, will take over from him

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar has tendered his resignation after almost three years of service, sources said on Monday. IndiGo spokesperson confirmed Kumar's resignation. This was Kumar's second stint in the airline. His first stint at IndiGo was from January 2007 to July 2018 as Chief Commercial Officer. After serving AirAsia India as Chief Operating Officer from November 2018 to December 2019, he rejoined IndiGo in January 2020. Vinay Malhotra, head of IndiGo's Global Sales, will take over Kumar's role, sources said. In October, IndiGo's Human Resources Head Raj Raghavan resigned after about 4.5 years of service.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 19:44 IST

