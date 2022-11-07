IndiGo, Go First weighed down by grounded planes and engine shortages

plans extend the leases of in-service planes and induct new aircraft on wet lease as supply chain disruption has forced grounding of 30 Airbus A320 planes.

Go First, which is facing a similar issue, has increased the utilisation of its operational aircraft to cover up the grounding of its Airbus planes. Go First is operating fewer flights compared to last winter and is trying to maintain its schedule despite the challenges.

IndiGo, which is the country’s largest domestic airline, operates a fleet of around 280 planes which includes a mix of Airbus A320, A321 and ATR-72 aircraft. Go First has 59 Airbus A320 planes in its fleet and is operating 30-32 of them. Go First did not share a statement on aircraft grounding.

and Go First’s Airbus fleet is powered by Pratt & Whitney and CFM engines.

“Globally, the aviation industry continues to face significant supply chain disruptions. While it is our immediate priority to deploy adequate capacity to serve our customers, we are actively engaged with our OEM partners to work on mitigation measures that should ensure the continuity of our network and operations. As we work on various cost-efficient countermeasures with our OEM partners, the endeavor is to minimise the economic impact of around 30 aircraft on ground resulting from this global disruption,” said in a statement.

According to industry executives, short supply of engines, components and backlog at engine overhaul units is causing the challenges.

IndiGo said some of the measures under evaluation include slowing down redeliveries through lease extensions, exploring the reinduction of aircraft into the fleet, and evaluating the wet lease options within the regulatory guidelines. IndiGo has increased capacity on a year on year basis resulting in passenger and revenue growth in second quarter FY 2023. The airline’s loss however widened 10 per cent to Rs 1583 crore due to weak rupee and increase in fuel cost.

While the grounding of aircraft has created a challenge the airline continues to target growth. “We are bullish on the market opportunities and will continue to add flights in existing and new markets,” IndiGo said.

On November 1, aviation consultancy firm CAPA said that more than 75 planes of Indian carriers are currently grounded due to maintenance and engine-related issues.

These planes, which account for around 10-12 per cent of the Indian fleet, are grounded due to maintenance or engine-related issues. "These will have a significant impact on financials in the second half," CAPA had said in its India Mid-Year Outlook 2023.