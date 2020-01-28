IndiGo may hit air pocket in March qtr amid lean season, coronavirus threat

InterGlobe Aviation, which runs the country’s largest airline IndiGo, saw its pre-tax profit jump threefold to Rs 556 crore in the third quarter of FY20 on strong revenue growth. The company expects to complete modification of its Airbus A320Neo engines by May end, but expects a challenging fourth quarter because of lean season and coronavirus threat.

The company also announced redesignating Ronojoy Dutta its whole-time director and CEO. Dutta, who is currently the CEO, has been redesignated with immediate effect, and his term in the new role would be valid until January 23, 2024. A ...