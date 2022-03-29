IndiGo names Gaurav Negi new CFO, expands role of strategy head

has named Gaurav Negi as its chief financial officer and is giving additional responsibilities to chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar following two senior level exits.

Negi takes over from Jiten Chopra who is leaving the airline to pursue other interests, the airline announced today. Negi is the third CFO at the airline in as many years.

The airline’s chief commercial officer Willy Boulter is leaving the airline on completion of his four year term. Kumar will get additional responsibilities on Boulter's exit and he will oversee international business too.

The company has also hired Vinay Malhotra, regional group chief operating officer at VFS as its head of sales.

At present Negi is senior vice president and head of governance, risk and compliance at . The airline said Negi has 23 years of experience in finance, accounting and compliance and held senior positions in various industries earlier. Before joining he was the Asia Pacific region CFO for onshore wind segment at GE Renewable Energy.