IndiGo: Near term outlook to be tough; weak demand, higher costs to weigh

Hit by the suspension of flights in international operations for two weeks and domestic operations for nine days, IndiGo reported a muted operational performance in a seasonally a weak quarter. While capacity increased, lower passenger volumes reflected in the 310 basis point fall in load factor capping revenue growth to 5.3 per cent over the year ago quarter.

Higher unit revenues and yield, however, helped offset some of the weakness in passenger volumes. Higher costs on a weak revenue base aggravated the operating leverage leading to a loss at the operating level. While fuel ...